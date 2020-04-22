Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 6,022,800 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 424,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Inovalon by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

