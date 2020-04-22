Integrafin (LON:IHP) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

IHP stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 454 ($5.97). 734,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Integrafin has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 430.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.73.

In related news, insider Robert Lister bought 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,714.10 ($39,087.21). Also, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total value of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). In the last three months, insiders sold 17,349,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,375,784.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

