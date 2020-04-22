International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 918,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBOC. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,837,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,931.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 409,558 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 276,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 132,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in International Bancshares by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 186,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,015. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

