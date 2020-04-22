International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.35. International Game Technology shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 62,157 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 346,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 158,977 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,347,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125,726 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

