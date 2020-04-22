International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.35. International Game Technology shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 62,157 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 346,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 158,977 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,347,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125,726 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

