Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $21.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. West acquired 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.28. 241,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,286. The stock has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

