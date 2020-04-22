Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 2,999,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.