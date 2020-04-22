Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.2% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 262,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. 17,055,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,273. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.