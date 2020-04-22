Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,950,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

