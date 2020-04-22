Investors Buy High Volume of Interactive Brokers Group Put Options (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,211 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,758% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,820,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.