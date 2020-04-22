iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Update

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 14,965,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 50.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

