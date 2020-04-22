iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2,095.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,929 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 110,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $150.74. 1,394,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,557. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.