iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 6,999,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

