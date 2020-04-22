iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,732,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,439,906. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

