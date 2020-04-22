J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in J M Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. 652,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

