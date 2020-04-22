J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of J.W. Mays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MAYS remained flat at $$22.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.10. J.W. Mays has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

