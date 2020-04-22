Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 4,499 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.31. 1,918,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,313. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.