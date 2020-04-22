Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,785.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,785.71 ($36.64).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price (down from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, insider John Walker bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders purchased a total of 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,434 in the last ninety days.

LON:JMAT traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,918 ($25.23). 564,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,005.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,681.11.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit