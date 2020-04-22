Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,785.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,785.71 ($36.64).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price (down from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, insider John Walker bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders purchased a total of 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,434 in the last ninety days.

LON:JMAT traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,918 ($25.23). 564,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,005.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,681.11.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

