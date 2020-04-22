Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 800,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.