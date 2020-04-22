KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.32. KeyCorp shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 5,868,672 shares trading hands.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.