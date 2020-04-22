Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Kforce updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.42-0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti started coverage on Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

