Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Cut by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. 3,091,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,726. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.