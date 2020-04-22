Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.6%.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,733,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,863,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

