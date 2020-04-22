Kuai Token (KT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.02703301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,379,351 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

