La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 2,696,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 81,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $547,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 75,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LJPC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 382,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit