La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 2,696,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 81,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $547,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 75,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LJPC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 382,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

