Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Receives $60.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE LW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 981,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,661. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

