Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,468,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,374,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. 104,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $166.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

