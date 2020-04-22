LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. LCNB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

LCNB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

