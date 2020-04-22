LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.29. 2,841,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

