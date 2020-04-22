LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $131.59. 6,481,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

