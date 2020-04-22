LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 427 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,637,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded up $45.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $732.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,138,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,287,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.48. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

