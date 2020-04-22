LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $16.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,079,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,864. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

