LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

ACWI traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

