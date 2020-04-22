LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,097,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 855,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,786. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

