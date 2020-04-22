LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.22.

Shares of NFLX traded down $12.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.42. 21,017,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,545. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.47 and a 200-day moving average of $332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

