LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. 11,345,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

