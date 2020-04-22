LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,250,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.58. 880,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

