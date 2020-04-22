LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA SPMB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 430,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,037. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

