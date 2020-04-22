LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 3,188 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 598,880 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 3,726,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

