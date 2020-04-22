LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 753 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.06. 7,192,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,636. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

