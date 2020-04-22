LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,511. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.