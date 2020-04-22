LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after buying an additional 177,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after acquiring an additional 234,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,230. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.84 and its 200-day moving average is $279.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.