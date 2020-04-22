LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,567,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,798,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

