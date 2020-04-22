Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ASG opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, SVP Mark T. Haley acquired 7,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $32,216.64. Also, Director Thomas W. Brock acquired 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,611.60. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

