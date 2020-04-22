Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,064,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 99,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,745. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

