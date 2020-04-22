Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 1,344.4% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,150,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,503,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 110.0% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

UTX stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,818,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.