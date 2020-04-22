Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

