Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

