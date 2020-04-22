Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.40. 1,185,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

