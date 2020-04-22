Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

MRK traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.98. 11,356,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,995,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

