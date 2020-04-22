Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,522.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 67,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,954. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

